Policemen clash with soldiers at Sekondi, 2 injured

Regional News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Two policemen have suffered injuries after they clashed with armed men suspected to be personnel from the Ghana army, dailymailgh.com has gathered.



The officers and their colleagues were stationed at the Inchaban police barrier at Sekondi in the Western Region Saturday dawn when the five armed soldiers attacked and assaulted them without any provocation.



“They wielded cutlasses and clubs and attacked them. In fact, it was an unpleasant scene”, a witness told dailymailgh.com.



The suspected military officers who wore trousers and ‘T’ shirts on board a Toyota Rav 4 with registration No. WR 15-15 subsequently bolted after committing the act.



A policeman who pleaded anonymity told dailymailgh.com that police officers on barrier duties within the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis have been withdrawn following the incident.



The injured personnel have been issued with Police Medical Report Form to visit the hospital, the source said adding: “There is disquiet among officers and the situation could escalate”.



Efforts are underway to get the suspects arrested as police investigate the matter, the source further noted.



Top security chiefs in the Western Region have been notified of the development and are expected to hold an emergency meeting in the coming days.



Police in the Region did not respond to calls for comments.