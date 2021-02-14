Regional News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Kwame Frimpong Bright Bush, Contributor

Policeman who died of coronavirus in Sunyani buried

Coronavirus active cases are rising in Ghana

The Bono Regional Police on Saturday, February 13, 2021, buried their colleague in Sunyani who died of Coronavirus infection.



The late Inspector of Police, Fred Afortey Armah's death occurred at the Regional Hospital in Sunyani on Friday, February 5, 2021.



The Bono Regional Police on Monday, February 8, 2021, announced the death of their colleague.



According to the Police, the information received from the health authorities at the Regional Hospital in Sunyani disclosed that Mr Fred Afortey Armah died from coronavirus infections.



In a statement signed by the Deputy Bono Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Baba Saanid Adamu and issued on behalf of the Regional Command sort to correct the erroneous impression in the public domain that this said Police officer was poisoned to death.



Prior to this statement issued by the Regional Police Command, there had been a video, which has gone on viral and has been widely circulated on various social media where a supposed police officer with his colleagues were seen dancing in an enclosed room.



This video created an impression that one of his colleagues dropped a poisonous substance into his drink without his notice in the Bono Region



A member of the environment and health department at the Regional Hospital disclosed that the Regional Team has been equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment to carry out the burials of coronavirus victims.



A nurse at the Regional Hospital appealed to the general public to strictly observe all the COVID-19 protocols by wearing their nose masks and adhering to social distancing.



The late Inspector of Police, Fred Afortey Armah before his death, was with the Regional Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service