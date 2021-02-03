Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Policeman slaps journalist for asking him why he’s not wearing face mask

The matter has been reported at the Mankessim Police Command for investigation

A Journalist with Obrumankoma FM in Mankessim in the Central Region had the shock of his life after he was repeatedly slapped by a Police officer for asking the latter why he was not wearing a face mask.



The police officer named Corporal Sey was said to have been on patrol duty with his colleagues enforcing COVID-19 protocols which include the wearing of a face mask.



The victim, Daniel Mensah in an interview with Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan said his motivation for questioning the policeman was to get him to lead by example by wearing a facemask.



He said immediately he asked the police officer why he was not wearing a face mask, he(policeman) slapped him three times causing his wedding ring to fall down which got missing in the process.



According to the Journalist, the incident drew a large crowd to the scene following which the two of them were separated.



He narrated that the police officer still burning with anger followed up and stormed the front desk of his office and continued beating him.



The matter has been reported at the Mankessim Police Command for investigation.