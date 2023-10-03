Policeman rushed to hospital after protesters pelted him with stones

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A policeman at Ashaiman had to be rushed to Ashaiman Hospital for urgent medical attention after he fell victim to pelting of stones at him during a protest in the town.



A report by 3news.com said that the police was pelted with stones by some of the protesters in an incident that is yet to ascertained.



The report added that the protest, which started peacefully, quickly turned bloody when some of the protesters decided to pelt the officers with stones.



One of the protesters has however been picked up by the police in connection with the assault, the report added.



The Concerned Citizens of Ashaiman led the demonstration against the bad roads in their town, which is one of the most populated in the region.



Among the protesters was the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey, who said that the government of the day, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, turned a deaf ear to their calls for the road to be fixed.



AE/OGB