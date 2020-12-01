Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Policeman in critical condition after official vehicle runs into a tree

The accident happened on the Accra-Tema motorway

A policeman identified as Sergeant Edward Agyapong is in critical condition after crashing an official police vehicle with a tree, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.



The 42-year-old driver in charge of the VW Police Salon car with registration number GT 7705 Y was from Tema and heading towards Accra.



On reaching a section of the road close to SIDALCO on the Tema-Accra motorway, the injured driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road and ran into a tree by the side of the road.



He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to 37 Military Hospital where he has been admitted and is currently treatment

