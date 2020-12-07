General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Policeman dies while on election duties at Ahafo Region

Late Constable Kwarteng Abebrese Nantwi

Detective Constable Kwarteng Abebrese Nantwi of Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters Operations in Accra currently on Election Duties at Ahafo Region is dead.



MyNewsGh.com has confirmed from police sources that he fell sick and was rushed to Hwidiem Government Hospital but was discharged after treatment.



Earlier today December 7, 2020, he fell unconscious in his room and was rushed back to the same hospital for further treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.



His body has since been deposited at same Hospital morgue pending further action while the police administration has notified the immediate family of his unfortunate passing.

