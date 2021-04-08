Policeman allegedly steals 10 bodies at Gomoa Fawomaye cemetery

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

A Police officer, Supt. Robert Cobby stationed with the Sefwi Asawinso Police Command has been accused of allegedly exhuming and running away with the remains of over 10 persons who died untimely from accidents at Gomoa Fawomaye Cemetery in the Central Region.



The Chief of Gomoa Fawomaye, Nana Okofo Kwakye Abeka Acquah III addressing a press conference said the police officer who is not from their community came to them and requested for land to do business, but they told him there’s no land available.



He continued that later to their utter shock, the police officer hired a grader machine and with protection from armed police officers stormed the cemetery and cleared the land.



Nana Okofo Kwakye Abeka Acquah III added that an inspection made by the Chiefs, Elders, and residents showed that over 10 bodies had gone missing, suspecting that the police officer might have stolen it for money rituals or for Spiritual use.







He gave the police officer a one-week ultimatum to return all the stolen bodies or bear their wrath.



The exhumed bodies, the chief noted, may cause serious implications to the community spiritually for which reason libation has been performed to appease the gods of the land.



Supt. Robert Cobby in a telephone interview with EIB Network’s Central Regional correspondent Yaw Boagyan called the bluff of the chief and elders and asked them to go to court if they have any issue.



