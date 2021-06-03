Police yet to receive any official complaint about attacks on GIMPA road

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service says it is yet to receive a complaint from a victim of an attack on the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) road in Accra.



A statement from the Police reacting to the latest social media complaint about an attack on a motorist on the road said "it is yet to have any record of a complaint from a victim or witness of an attack of whatever form on the road other than social media rumours or claims".



The police is therefore appealing to the victim of the incident to lodge an official complaint with any police station.



Additionally, it has appealed to other persons who may have been attacked on the GIMPA road to report such cases to the police.



"The Police have sighted on social media a video of a motorist claiming to have been attacked on the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) road in Accra," the statement said.



"Steps have been taken to prevent a repetition of such or similar occurrences, however, the Police are appealing to the victim to lodge a complaint with the Legon Police Station, Achimota Police Station, Airport Police Station (whichever is closer to the place of incidence) or the Accra Central Police Station to aid investigations.



"The appeal is also extended to any person who may have been attacked on the GIMPA road to report to us. The Police are yet to have any record of complaint from a victim or witness of an attack of whatever form on the road other than social media rumours or claims."



Narrating how he was attacked off-camera in the viral, the victim advised the public not to use the GIMPA road at night.



He said he was only lucky to escape after an attempt was made to rob him on the road.



Recently, viral messages were circulated on messaging app WhatsApp warning people not to use the road at night.