Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Police withdraws criminal case against NDC Vice Chair

National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Alhaji Said Sinare

The Police have withdrawn a criminal case against Alhaji Said Sinare, the National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The prosecutor, Seargent Thomas Safo, told the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Ms. Ama Adomako Kwakye on Thursday, 29 October 2020 that the prosecution is withdrawing the case upon “further development in the matter”.



The judge accepted the request and discharged Mr. Sinare who had been charged with one Tahiru with conspiracy to commit crime and possession of firearms without lawful authority.



Mr. Sinare is said to have supplied guns to some youth to cause chaos during the upcoming December 7 polls





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.