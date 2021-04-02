Police unable to provide reason for David Tamakloe's arrest – Dafeamekpor claims

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Member of Parliament, Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor, has alleged that the Police have no reason to cause the arrest for the Chief Editor of Digital news platform; WhatsUp News, David Tamakloe.



According to reports, Mr Tamakloe was for a second time whisked away on April 1, 2021, by some unidentified personnel purported to be National Security operatives.



Reacting to the arrest through a statement, Rockson Dafeamekpor claimed Mr Tamakloe was picked up at gun point in a rather rambo-styled approach.



“The Rambo-styled approach of effecting arrest of citizens has been a subject for concern to many. It comes as a surprise that nothing seems to be changing in this regard. Mr. Tamakloe was reported to have been picked up at gun point sometime yesterday April 1, 2021.”



“And particularly, on the eve of Good Friday knowing very well that he would be kept in police custody until after Monday, is most inhumane, unacceptable, backward and smacks of abuse of police powers.”



“A colleague lawyer, who followed up on the matter at the Police station has recounted how the officers were unable to provide any reasons for his arrest. Just none and yet he has been denied police inquiry deliberately,” the MP stressed.



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, therefore, urged the Inspector of Police to direct the release of Mr. Tamakloe from police custody so he can be properly arraigned before court for steps to be taken to defend himself in the matter.



The development comes barely months after an earlier arrest of David Tamakloe over claims of a false publication suggesting that minority groups in the New Edubiase including Ewes and northerners were targeted and marginalized during the voters registration exercise in 2020.



Read Rockson Dafeamekpor's statement below:



Press release

2nd April, 2021



FREE DAVID TAMAKLOE TO CELEBRATE EASTER WITH HIS FAMILY

________



News broke yesterday that Mr. David Tamakloe was arrested by some unidentified security officials allegedly from the National Security.



The Rambo-styled approach of effecting arrest of citizens has been a subject for concern to many.



It comes as a surprise that nothing seems to be changing in this regard. Mr. Tamakloe was reported to have been picked up at gun point sometime yesterday. And particularly, on the eve of Good Friday knowing very well that he would be kept in police custody until after Monday, is most inhumane, unacceptable, backward and smacks of abuse of police powers.



A colleague lawyer, who followed up on the matter at the Police station has recounted how the officers were unable to provide any reasons for his arrest. Just none and yet he has been denied police inquiry deliberately.



It is important that our security operate on the basis of transparency and with a certain sense of integrity. The image of the security agencies continue to decline over the years following the arbitrary and unexplained arrests of innocent citizens.



The sacrifice of professionalism on the altar of political expediency and making the security a tool for political manipulations would go a long way to hurt us all.



Mr. David Tamakloe, the publisher of Whatsapp News was arrested in a similar fashion a couple of months ago without justification.



The state must not be seen to be expending its powers in an arbitrary manner. The state, rather than abusing its powers, is expected to protect the rights and liberties of its citizens. The consistent acts of picking up individuals without cause, must cease now. Rule of law doesn’t mean rule of a few. It means acting in accordance with our laws and not in accordance with our whims and caprices.



I am by this release urging the IGP to direct that Mr. Tamakloe is admitted to police inquiry bail so he can join his family at Easter and that if any prima facie determination is made after the Easter festivities, he can be properly arraigned in court so he would take steps to defend himself in the matter.



Martin Luther King cautioned that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Let us be guided.



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq

MP, South Dayi

Member: Const., Legal & Parliamentary Affairs Committee