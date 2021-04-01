Police to soon descend on contractors who bring in foreign children to beg

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has served a warning notice to persons engaged in the business of bringing children from other countries to trade in street begging in cities like Accra.



According to ACP Kwesi Ofori, the Accra Regional Operations Commander, the Service has noticed that there is a growing syndicate and business area in such respect and they intend to stop it.



In recent years, the activities of children begging on the streets have seen an increase, with many of these children not being natives.



"At the moment, you might have noticed a lot of children from other West African countries on our streets from Adenta... the Ghanaian, that is not our way of life but you will see, people are contractors, bringing them and then placing them at vantage points as relatives. All over our streets, children have littered everywhere.



"We need to clean our streets, not only in terms of sanitation alone but of some of these activities and sooner or later, we'll be descending on contractors who go to neighboring countries, bring the children, collect monied on the streets and at the end, they benefit," he explained.



ACP Kwesi Ofori made this known during a press briefing by the Ghana Police Service on its preparedness towards the Easter festivities this year.



Meanwhile, the Police say it will effect a lot of arrests during the period especially of persons who disobey the restrictions set in place by the president due to the coronavirus.



