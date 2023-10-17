Police swiftly rescue abducted chief of Kubease, investigation underway

Regional News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The police have successfully rescued Nana Ottupre Kwagyan, the chief of Kubease, a suburban area within Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region. The chief was allegedly kidnapped by an unknown group of individuals.



According to preliminary reports from the police, the incident unfolded in the early hours of Monday, October 16, 2023, when the victim was forcibly taken from his residence by six individuals who then transported him to an undisclosed location.



The timely intervention of the police, initiated in response to a report of the kidnapping, resulted in the successful rescue of Nana Ottupre Kwagyan in Abene.



At present, the victim is in safe custody, while law enforcement agencies continue their investigation to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this abduction.



Below is the statement



