Police strengthen engagement with faith-based organizations, visit to National Mosque

In line with the Police Service’s strategy of taking policing to the doorstep of the people, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare has visited the National Mosque to engage the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, some elders of the Muslim community and other Muslim faithfuls.



The Inspector General of Police was accompanied by some members of the Police Management Board and officers of the Accra Regional Police Command.



According to the Police, more of such visits will be rolled out across the country as part of efforts to strengthen relations with faith-based organizations.



The visit was part of the Accra Regional tour by the IGP which began two weeks ago to touch base with personnel of the region as has been done for other regions.



Dr. Akuffo Dampare engaged with members of the public and assess the service delivery in order to enable the Police serve the public better.



So far, the IGP and his team have visited the Amasaman, Adjen Kotoku, Pokuase, Tesano, Mile 7, Achimota, Cantonments, La, Osu, Nima, Kotobabi and Adabraka Police Districts.