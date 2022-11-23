Police storm Chinese jewelry shop, arrests 8 Chinese workers

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) together with the Ashanti Regional Police Command stormed a jewelry shop in Kumasi, Adeεbεba, and arrested 8 Chinese workers.



According to a report on SVTV Africa’s Eyewitness Report, Nana Appiah disclosed that there had been some prior investigations by BNI officials and made an arrest today, November 22, 2022.



Nana Appiah indicated that they were arrested allegedly for gold theft. Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Nana Appiah noted that “they arrested 8 Chinese workers and some Ghanaians.



Some tons of gold went missing and the police investigations brought them to this shop. It is alleged that they melt the gold to make necklaces and others.”



Moreover, Nana Appiah mentioned that there are a lot of Chinese nationals in that neighborhood.



“There’s a neighborhood here in Ahodwo that houses Chinese people only. Some old, young, poor, and well-to-do. All the cars I’ve seen since I got here are Chinese people. There is no Ghanaian,” he said.



The BNI and police are yet to give an official statement on the case.