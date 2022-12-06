Police stops ‘Justice for Ghana’ demonstration with court injunction

General News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

The Ghana Police service has sought an interlocutory injunction on a demonstration dubbed 'Justice for Ghana' which was scheduled to take place today, Tuesday December 6, 2022.



The Pressure group, Justice for Ghana, decided to embark on a national protest, which has been met with an injunction at the High court.



The police, who filed the application in court argued that, per the National Security and Police Security Intelligence Assessment, there were reasonable grounds that, converging at the Revolution Square, will undermine public safety and violate the rights and freedom of other persons.



The high court, according to a citinewsroom.com report, has ruled in favour of the police and has asked the group to instead picket at independence square.



Justice for Ghana intended to protest against economic hardship, from November 15 to 17, 2022 at the Revolution Square opposite the Jubilee House, but the Ghana police service sought an injunction on the event on the basis that the venue poses a national security threat.



The development has resulted in a call off of the strike action with immediate effect, pending a court hearing on Thursday 8th December 2022.



In a statement from Justice for Ghana, the group expressed disappointment in the police administration for what they say is an infringement on the democratic rights of citizens.



“In view of the utmost respect that we have for the court and its processes, the Leadership of Arise Ghana has taken the very difficult and painful decision to put on hold our intended public action pending the hearing of the injunction application on Thursday, 8th December 2022," the statement reads.



“We take the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the democratic ideas of our constitution and hope that justice will prevail in this matter and that our right to picket is respected by the state," the statement added.



