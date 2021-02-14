Regional News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Police stop ‘grand style’ Val’s Day bashes in Bolga

Ghana Police Service personnel

The Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Region capital, has sent a warning to spots and pubs planning big Valentine’s Day celebrations in the municipality.



According to the police, they have received information that these spots and pubs are planning Valentine’s Day celebrations in grand style.



According to the police, this will be in contravention of the Executive Instrument (EI) by the President, limiting number of persons for funeral and other celebrations to 25.



“You are hereby reminded of the executive directive and to strictly comply by it,” a letter issued to managers of hotels and pubs in the municipality said.



“Failure to adhere will provoke prosecution,” it warned.