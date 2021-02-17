General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Police secure restraining order to prohibit GH disability organisations from protesting

The GFD had planned to embark on a series of demonstrations for 10 days effective Thursday

The Accra Regional Police Command has secured a restraining order prohibiting members of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) from embarking on a planned demonstration scheduled for Thursday, 18 February, 2021.



The Accra High Court under Justice Elfreda Amy Dankyi prohibited members of the group from embarking on the protest in a matter that was brought before it between the Republic (Ghana Police Service) and the GFD and Rita Kusi Kyeremaa.



A statement issued the Regional Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police, signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso of the Public Affairs Unit and released on Wednesday, 17 February 2021, said: “The prohibition order follows an Affidavit filed by the Police upon receipt of notification from the Executive Director of the GFD, Rita Kusi Kyeremaa, on the intended demonstration.”



Drawing the attention the general public especially, “directors, officers, agents, assigns and workmen as well as their convenor, Rita Kusi Kyeremaa to the restraining order,” the Regional Police Command therefore called on all involved to comply with the directive by the court.



Before the directive from the High Court, the GFD had planned to embark on a series of demonstrations for 10 days effective Thursday.