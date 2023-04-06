You are here: HomeNews2023 04 06Article 1744598

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Police search for seven fugitives from Nkwanta South Police cells

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Some officers of the Ghana Police service Some officers of the Ghana Police service

The Police are searching for seven male suspects who have escaped from their cells at the Nkwanta South Divisional Police Station.

The eighth fugitive, a 20-year-old female, Afu Danjumah, has, however, been rearrested.

Afu, before her being picked up by the Police, allegedly drank some bleach in a suicide attempt.

She has, therefore, been rushed to the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital for treatment.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency from eyewitnesses indicated that the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 4, at about 2200 hours, when the duty female police officer was in the process of locking the cells.

The suspects allegedly rushed on her, overpowered her and fled.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Division, Charles Dormaban, confirmed the incident but declined to give details.