Source: GNA

Police retrieves two weapons, ammunitions used for bank robbery

The weapons retrieved by the police

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested five persons in connection with a dawn robbery operation on a bank at Lashibi to assist in investigations.



They also intercepted two pump action weapons and 100 rounds of AK 47 ammunitions in a dawn robbery operation on a bank at Lashibi.



This happened at the dawn of Saturday, October 17, 2020 at about 0200 hours.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, who told the Ghana News Agency, mentioned the suspects as Prince Ankrah and Albert Bucks on, who were found in a parked taxi cab with the engine on few meters from the scene.



They were suspected to be on a surveillance linked to the robbery, she added.



The other three are the private security officers on duty at the time of the incident.



DSP Tenge explained that about six unidentified armed men were involved in the incident.



She said the robbers fired into the vault, chiseled the wall to the vault to gain ingress and stole from the safe.



"However, gunshots from the scene attracted a police patrol team who moved in that direction," she added.



DSP Tenge said the robbers realising the Police approaching, managed to escape amidst firing.



She said a search at the scene led to the retrieval of an electric cutter, chisel, harmer, 11 live 9mm ammunition, and one round of spent ammunition.



An extension of Police search within the enclave led to the arrest of Prince and Albert, who were found in a parked taxi cab with the engine on few meters from the scene, and were suspected to be on surveillance linked to the robbery, she added.



DSP Tenge said reinforcement patrol teams to the robbery scene also intercepted an urvan bus suspected to be linked to the same robbery but its occupants on seeing the Police escaped.



It was in the urvan bus that the police retrieved the two pump action guns and about 100 rounds of live AK47 ammunitions.





