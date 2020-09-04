Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 September 2020

Police retrieves 9 stolen vehicles from unsuspecting buyers

Nine stolen vehicles were retrieved from some unsuspecting buyers

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has retrieved nine vehicles from some unsuspecting buyers at various locations.



The cars were sold to them by one Alex Owusu, a notorious member of car syndicate.



This was disclosed at a press conference held by the police command on Thursday, 3 September 2020 in Kumasi, the regional capital.



The 37-year-old suspect was arrested by the Suntreso District Police Command on Tuesday, 11 August 2020.



Regional Police Commander COP Akwasi Duku noted that: “The modus operandi of the suspect are that he hires the services of taxi drivers from neighbouring towns such as Obuasi, Bekwai, Nkawkaw etc., to Kumasi, under the pretence of coming to buy excavator parts at Suame Magazine or visiting his sick mother.



“The suspect, on arrival in Kumasi, will convince the taxi driver to have the cab washed at the washing bay and then persuade them to leave the car with the bay attendant.



“He then asks the driver to accompany him to Suame Magazine to buy the supposed excavator parts.



“The suspect later takes leave of the victim with the excuse that he is going to withdraw money from the bank, only for him to return to the washing bay and take the ignition key from the attendants and drive the car away.”



The Regional Command revealed that with the assistance of the Kasoa District Police Command, it has “been able to apprehend him and through investigations, he has led the police to retrieve nine of such vehicles”.



“The cars have since been retrieved from their unsuspecting buyers at Nsawam, Adeiso and Kade in the Eastern Region; and Kasoa and Akoti in the Central Region of Ghana.”



The retrieved cars include two Toyota Corolla LE taxi cabs, two Hyundai Atos Prime taxi cabs, two Daewoo Matiz Super taxi cabs, two Toyota Vitz taxi cabs, two Chevrolet Matiz taxi cabs, a Hyundai Getz taxi cab and a Toyota Vitz taxi cab.”



Also, the suspect was arraigned on 17 August 2020.



A magistrate’s court at Twedea has remanded him in lawful custody to assist with the investigation.



“All the retrieved taxi cabs have been identified by the rightful owners, who presented documents to prove ownership.”



The police added that it has “sought the assistance of the DVLA to authenticate the genuineness of the documents” presented before the vehicle are released to the rightful owners.



Also, the suspect would be arraigned for proper trial when investigations were completed.





