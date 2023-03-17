Police restore calm at Golden Star Resources at Wassa Benso

Regional News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Police have restored law, order and security at Golden Star Resources, a mining site at Wassa Benso in the Western region following disturbances between some members of the community and the mining company.



The incident is reported to have resulted in the death of one person, injury to four others and damage to some property belonging to the company.



Police have since beefed up security in Wassa Benso and its environs.



A statement issued by the law enforcement agency said “Police have also reached out to some opinion leaders of the Benso community as well as the Vice President and Managing Director of Golden Star Resources all as part of police effort to maintain peace within the community.



“We would like to urge all parties to remain calm as the police investigate the incident and bring any persons found culpable to face justice.”