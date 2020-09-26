General News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: The Herald

Police report calls alleged Western Togolanders 'Rebels'

File Photo: A flag of the Western Togoland

A police report from the Sogakope District on the blockade of roads in and out, of parts of the Volta Region today by some miscreants, has classified the perpetrators as "rebels".



They, had indeed, attacked a police station and took away 10 Ak47 assault rifles and freed some suspects from police custody.



The report revealed that three of the miscreants were shot and wounded by a military re-enforcement team from Agorta Naval base, who were quickly called in to contain the situation.



"The military had an encounter with the alleged rebels at Tademe and in the process gun down three of the rebels and are currently at the Sogakope government hospital", the police report said.



The report said the attack by the "rebels" started at about 1am at Aveyime and Mepe police station, leading to the Divisional commander, C/supt. Mr Denis Fiakpui, being disarmed and shot, together with a driver, Lance Corporal Prosper Banini. They are said to be receiving treatment at the Bator Government Hospital.



Below is the full report on the incident...



From: Supt.Sogakope Dist.To. Depol. Volta Region ATTACK ON THE AVEYIME AND MEPE POLICE STATION BY THE WESTERN TOGOLANDERS ( REBELS)



On 25th September 2020 at about 1:00 am, police had information that the western Togolanders had taken over the Aveyime and Mepe police station, took hostage of the personnels, released the inmate in the cells and taken away 10 Ak 47 assault rifles.



On the receipt of information, the Divisional commander C/supt. Mr Denis Fiakpui inchage men proceeded to the scene.



At about 2: 15am, information received indicate that, the rebels had allegedly over powered the police,took over the police vehicle, took the divisional commanders side arm and severely assaulted and short him along side L/Cpl prosper Banini, service driver and were rushed to Bathor government hospital.



The military re-enforcement team from Agorta Naval base were quickly contacted who rushed to the place.



The military had an encounter with the alledge rebels at Tademe and in the process gun down three of the rebels and are currently at the sogakope government hospital.military enforcement team are currently on the ground at Aveyime and Mepe.



Efforts is underway to move the injured who are in critical condition to the police hospital for further treatment. The Reginal commander has been accordingly informed. Any further development will be communicated in due cause.





