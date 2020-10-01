General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: GNA

Police recruits urged to discharge their mandates effectively

COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Director General in charge of Administration, Ghana Police Service, has advised newly police recruits to deliver on their mandates and support their superiors in maintaining law and order.



He said the peace and stability the nation was enjoying could not be compromised, and, it was, therefore, important for the new officers to contribute their quota in upholding it.



Addressing the passing-out parade of 188 newly recruited police officers in Kumasi, COP Dr. Dampare, said the police administration was poised to serve and protect lives and property at all times.



He said the administration had recently re-trained more than 1,900 Constables on high risk operation to be part of the Formed Police Unit (FPU), Counter Terrorism Unit, and Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT).



COP Dr Dampare commended the leadership of the training school for mentoring talented and skilled personnel which contributed to the professional conduct of personnel in the police service.





