Police recounts how lady killed her boyfriend in Ellembelle

The police has cleared the air on how the lady killed her boyfriend

The Ellembelle District Police Command has cleared conflicting reports circulating on social media about how a 31-year-old lady killed her boyfriend at Esiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



Immediately the sad news broke, some media houses reported that the lady stabbed her boyfriend to death for allegedly cheating on her by visiting another lady within the community.



Some media houses also reported that the lady's age is 26 and the deceased is Fred Kojo Nyame.



Narrating the incident to respond to some conflicting reports by some media houses, the Ellembelle District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP Thomas Bayor stated that the lady did not kill her boyfriend for allegedly cheating on her.



He said per their investigation, the lady was with her boyfriend in a room and the lady picked her boyfriend's phone to call her mother but the deceased (the guy) attempted to take the phone from her.



According to the Commander, this resulted in a misunderstanding between them and the cause of the scuffle, the lady picked a bread knife to scare the guy but unfortunately the lady used the knife to stab him.



He continued that after the lady had stabbed her boyfriend she started shouting for help and immediately some people rushed in and quickly picked the guy to Eikwe Saint Martin de Pores Hospital for treatment.



But he said, due to the seriousness of the injury, the Doctor of the Eikwe Saint Martin de Pores Hospital asked them to take the boyfriend to Effia Nkwanta Hospital.



DSP Thomas Bayor told the media that the guy was pronounced dead upon arrival.



"On the 9th June 2020 around 11am we received a report that a certain lady called Sandra Mensah, 31 years of age, has stabbed her boyfriend called Isaac Nyame, 30 years of age, to death so upon this we quickly conducted investigation and found out that it was true," DSP Thomas Bayor stated.



Outcome of Police's investigation



"The lady had disagreement with her boyfriend in a room in the morning. When they were in the room, the lady picked her boyfriend's phone to call her mother in Accra but the guy tried to stop her from taking his phone from the lady and it generated into a scuffle and on the course of the struggling, the lady picked a bread knife to scare him but unfortunately the lady stabbed the guy's throat and some people around heard the screaming and they rushed to the scene and picked the guy to Eikwe hospital to save his life but when they got to the hospital and due to the seriousness of the injury, the were asked to transfer him to Effia Nkwanta Hospital and unfortunately he was pronounced death upon arrival".



"After we had arrested and interrogated the lady, she said the guy was not cheating on her", he disclosed.



"The lady told us that she picked the bread knife just to scare the guy from beating her and not to kill her but the guy still insisted to attack her and the knife stabbed him", DSP Bayor said.



DSP Bayor emphasized that, "because the guy is dead so we can't conclude."



"We sent her (Sandra Mensah) to Axim Magistrate Court and the Magistrate gave her two weeks remand to allow us to continue with our investigations.



The body of the deceased 'Keke' driver (Isaac Nyame) has since been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital morgue for autopsy.

