Police raid ‘wee’ base, nab 8 suspects in Wenchi

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region



The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region has carried out a massive swoop at a major drug hub in the Municipality.



The police retrieved some dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and arrested eight suspects during the raid.



They also set the place on fire.



The eight suspects; Abdul Nashiru 28, Adama Abu 57, Mohammed Siaka 43, Yerifa Joe 36, Adams Tijani 26, Fii Moses 80, Sule Sumaila 29, and Nasiba Ubeida 19 are currently in police custody assisting in investigations.



Commenting on the raid, the Assembly Member for the area, Francis Nantwi Boateng, commended the police for the exercise which he says will go a long way to reducing criminal activities.



He disclosed that the activities of drug peddlers have become a major security concern to the residents and needed the necessary attention.



“We are happy with the exercise by the police. The crackdown will reduce the activities of drug peddlers in this area because their activities were becoming a worry to us but we can now breathe a sigh of relief”.



Madam Akua Fokuo urged the police to carry out such exercises from time to time so that those engaged in drugs and other criminal activities will be arrested.

“We want the police to regularly carry out such swoops to crackdown the activities of such criminals so that we can live in peace”.



Meanwhile, attempts to speak to the police on the arrest have proven futile but GhanaWeb is reliably informed that the exercise will be carried out in other drug hubs in the coming days.