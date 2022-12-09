You are here: HomeNews2022 12 09Article 1677629

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 December 2022

starrfm.com.gh

Police pursue robbers who shot woman at Caprice

Ghana police badge Ghana police badge

The police are pursuing a gang of armed robbers who attacked and shot a woman at Caprice in Accra today, 9th December 2022.

The victim is said to be in stable condition and receiving medical attention.

Details of the attack are not immediately known.

A terse statement from the Police said “Special intelligence and operations teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the suspects involved; we will surely get them arrested to face justice.”

