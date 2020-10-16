General News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Police protection for MPs ‘knee jerk, needless’ – Security Analyst

Security Analyst Adam Bonaa

Adam Bonaa, a security analyst has appealed to the government to invest in improving the intelligence gathering of the various security agencies.



According to him, the security agencies lack the requisite tools and capacity to effectively deal with criminal activities which is the reason such activities have witnessed a rise recently.



Adam Bonaa said in a Citi FM interview that the government’s decision to focus on the security of the members of parliaments is irrational and in bad fate.



He protested that the when the security of the entire country is jeopardy, protection for a privileged few is ‘knee jerk and needless’.



“Obviously, this is not a step in the right direction. It is needless, we just do not put police escort out there. It is a knee-jerk reaction, what science went into the decision? If you do not have a security intelligence unit, there is nothing you can do. You can put 1,000 security or military officers around an MP, and they could be ambushed because they lack intelligence.”



His comments come on the back of the deployment of 200 police officers to guard the MPs.



The move by government is an answer to a request by members of the august house after the MP for Mfantseman constituency was murdered by suspected armed robbers.



Minister, Ambrose Dery, stated that 200 police officers have been deployed to protect MPs.



The number is expected to rise to about 800 later to operate under the Parliamentary Protection Unit. Amid growing criticism for government to reverse the move, the deputy Minister of Defense, Major Derrick Oduro (retired) has maintained that MPs deserve personal protect.



Dismissing the concerns by security experts and well-meaning Ghanaians, Derrick Oduro said that government is acting in accordance with the law.



“The laws that we have made provisions for the security of parliamentarians and Article 71 holders. They must all be given protection. You don’t give some and leave others. This is what we are saying. If the laws say that a journalist must be given protection, the law must be applied.



Security has been beefed up. We have soldiers helping immigration along the borders of Ghana. That is why terrorists have not been able to penetrate in Ghana. Haven’t they attacked all the surrounding countries?” he quizzed





