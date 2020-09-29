General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Police probes arson at Ho STC yard by alleged separatist group

The police has begun a probe into the arson that took place at the State Transport Corporation (STC) yard in Ho, Volta region on Tuesday dawn by a separatist group.



According to the police, at about 02:00 am, four armed men, stormed the Ho STC yard demanding the keys to all the vehicles parked and set two of the minibuses ablaze when the drivers did not produce the keys.



The arrival of police and fire service personnel saved the situation.



The police says its preliminary investigation shows that there were eleven vehicles parked at the time of the attack.



One bus was completely burnt and another slightly burnt.



A flag of the group, which calls itself "Western Togoland", was found at the scene, the police noted in a statement.



The security agency has urged the public to remain calm and volunteer information for the arrest of the perpetrators.



There are several separatist groups in the Volta region advocating independence.



They say the Volta Region of Ghana is independent and autonomous Western Togoland.



It is unclear which of the groups attacks the transport yard.







The Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), one of the separatist groups, on Friday, 25 September 2020, blocked all entries and exits to and from the region, seized two police stations, took some officers hostage and exchanged gunfire with others wounding a police commander in the process.



The police has, so far, arrested 31 people suspected to be members of the group.



Traditional leaders including Togbui Sri III, the Awomefia of the Anlo state, leaders of Gbi-Hohoe, as well as members of the National Houses of Chiefs, have all condemned the actions of the separatist groups.





