Police place GH¢10,000 on killers of Karaga DCE’s driver

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Northern Regional Police Command is offering GH¢10,000 cash reward to anyone with credible information that would lead to the arrest of persons who shot and killed the Karaga District Chief Executive’s driver, Issah Ziblim.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Timothy Yoosa Bonga, the Northern Regional Police Commander, announced this at a press briefing in Tamale.



Issah Ziblim, 44, was shot and killed by unknown armed men at about 0003 hours on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Yemo, a community near Karaga in the Northern Region.



Ziblim was on his way from Tamale to Karaga on an SUV White Nissan Patrol vehicle with registration number GT 8459-19, when the incident occurred, Cop Bonga said.



He said the police proceeded to the scene at around 0630 hours the same day, and found the vehicle parked off the road with the engine running while Zimblim was found lying on the driver’s seat with bullet wounds on his head.



The Regional Police Commander said the police had commenced investigations into the attack to arrest the culprits.



“We need information from members of the public to help trace and arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime," Cop Bonga said.



“We appeal to members of the public, and particularly people of the communities along the route from Tampion-Yemo, Karaga-Yapala to Karaga and beyond, to assist with information in our efforts to arrest the suspects.”