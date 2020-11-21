Editorial News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Police personnel to receive GH¢600 each for election duties

Police personnel will receive GH¢100 daily for the election period

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service who will be deployed for election duties are each to receive GH¢600 each for all the five days they are will be working.



“The ration is fixed at one hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢100.00) per day for five (5) days totalling Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢500.00)”, a document from the police administration has revealed.



The document signed by COP Dr. George Akuffo-Addo Dampare Director-General of Police Administration on the instruction of the Inspector General of Police Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh added “additional amount of One Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢100.00) has been secured for each person to be used to sew the uniform materials the police administration has started distributing to all personnel across the country”



To this end, an amount of Six Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢600.00) made up of GHS500.00 and GHS100.00 for election ration and uniform sewing respectively will be paid directly into individual personnel bank accounts immediately after payment of salaries for November 2020.



Meanwhile, the IGP has directed that Police Officers performing Election 2020 duties should wear the traditional police uniforms which are in the colours of blue-black, black, and police camouflage.



“In view of public enquiries on the police uniforms to be used for this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, the Inspector-General of Police Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has directed that all Police Officers wear the traditional police uniforms which are in the colours of blue-black, black and police camouflage; be it office or operational wear with the appropriate headgear for police duties. Plain clothed officers of the Criminal Investigations and Police Intelligence Departments (CID and PID) will, however, wear their approved overt and covert uniforms with their ID cards readily available for identification”, he said in a statement issued on Friday November 20, 2020.

