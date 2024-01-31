Police, other security agencies hold farewell ceremony for outgoing CDS

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Ghana's security institutions came together in a farewell ceremony to honour Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, who will retire on February 1, 2024, after a 40-year career, as he rose to become the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS).



The event, held on January 30, 2024, at the police headquarters, showcased a collaborative effort involving not only the Ghana Police Service but also key agencies such as the Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Customs Service.



Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, took centre stage during the ceremony, offering commendations for Vice Admiral Seth Amoama's contributions to the advancement of the Ghana Armed Forces and other sister security services.



Dampare highlighted the joint achievements that had strengthened Ghana's security landscape, expressing gratitude for the camaraderie and support extended by the outgoing CDS.



A farewell citation was presented to Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, accompanied by messages of solidarity from heads of various security service organizations.



Vice Admiral Seth Amoama expressed gratitude to the Almighty for his four-decade journey in the service of Ghana.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah and the new CDS effective February 1, 2024.







