Police on manhunt for ‘wee’ dealer

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service at the Manpongteng District in the Ashanti region are on the heels of a suspected ‘wee’ dealer.



According to the police, the suspect who goes by the name Sarfo has a partner named Enoch Kusi who works as a drug dealer at Atimatim in the Ashanti region.



Police sources say that Enoch was detained on November 26, 2022, and quantities of dried leaves, believed to be Indian hemp were found on him, however, the second suspect, Sarfo, was successful in escaping during the operation.



“On 26/11/2022, Police in Taabuom had information that suspects Enock Kusi and Sarfo; now at large, were selling narcotic drugs at Atimatim.

“The police, assisted by a former Community Protection Assistant went there for their arrest,” a police statement revealed according to the Daily Guide newspaper.



The Police added that Kusi would be arraigned soon and efforts are underway to apprehend Sarfo.



AM/WA