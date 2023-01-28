Police on manhunt for suspects involved in Krofrom murder

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Police in the Ashanti Region are reportedly on the hunt for suspects who were involved in butchering a 26-year-old man to death in Krofrom, a suburb in the Kumasi Metropolis.



While the other suspects are on the run, the police is said to have arrested one suspect, Nana Osei Gyeabour, who was involved in the murder which occurred on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.



Police made the arrest on Friday, January 27, 2023.



A report by citinewsroom.com suggests that the young man's murder was an act of vengeance after a previous clash with the deceased in 2022.



The report further indicates that persons believed to be friends of the victim burnt down the family house of one of the suspects on Friday in reaction to the incident.



The Ashanti regional police commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, has asked locals for help in locating the culprits while also promising to arrest the offenders.



“We are seriously looking for the other suspects. They are your siblings, you live with them, they are your family, you know their whereabouts, try to assist us to arrest them. Come to my office if you know of their hideouts. We will not allow anyone to take the laws into their hands. If they are also listening to me, for their own safety, they should come out and report themselves, we will fish them out from their hideouts,” DCOP Yiadom said.





