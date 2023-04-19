Police on manhunt for man who allegedly defiled daughter

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The police in the Eastern Region’s Upper West Akim District are looking for a man named Kwesi Akpakudu for allegedly defiling his daughter [name withheld].



The suspect is said to have defiled the 13-year-old minor multiple times and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.



According to new information, the suspect who is on the run divorced his wife and took custody of their daughter.



He is accused of defiling his daughter several times.



Last Saturday, the victim mustered the courage to confront the father after he demanded sex before giving her food to eat.



The suspect, sensing danger, fled before the police arrived and is currently being sought.