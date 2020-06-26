General News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Police on high alert ahead of December Polls – IGP

The Inspector General of Police says Police will be put on high alert for lawlessness in the December polls.



Speaking at a meeting with representatives of political parties at the police headquarters on Thursday, the IGP reiterated that “The stakes are always very high when it comes to elections because everybody wants to win.”



He added:“As a result, some acts of lawlessness such as snatching of ballot boxes, intimidation of voters, attacking voters or electoral official, destruction of electoral materials [occur].”



But he warned, the service is poised to deal ruthlessly with miscreants who perpetrate chaos in the electoral process.



Personnel, according to him,“will be ready to deal with whoever perpetrates any of these actions. We will arrest whoever engaged in any of these actions.”



He assured his men will exhibit professionalism and impartiality in policing before, during and after the 2020 general elections.





