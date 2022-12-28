Police on a manhunt for killer of basketball player at Ofankor

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A basketball player, Kojo Asiedu Mensah, popularly known as 'Changes', has been allegedly murdered in coldblood by one Mr. Dennis Oppong Asamoah at Ofankor in the Ga North Municipal Assembly.



Kojo Asiedu, who is believed to be in his early 30s, was seen rushing out of the gate of the alleged murderer with blood oozing out of his chest and stomach.



According to eyewitnesses, residents and friends who were around rushed him to the Ga North Municipal Hospital where he was subsequently referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



Snippets of unconfirmed information gathered indicated that a heated misunderstanding ensued between the victim (Kojo Asiedu Mensah) when a basketball he was playing with fell in the house of the alleged murderer leading to the inflicting of cutlass wounds on the chest and slashing of the stomach.



It is also believed that there could be an underlying hot blood or fierce rivalry between the two.



Before the arrival of the police at the scene, friends and sympathizers of the victim had destroyed almost every single property sighted in the suspect's house.



The pregnant girlfriend of the suspect was held hostage by the "area boys" but later rescued by the security team.



Denis Oppong Asamoah bolted out of the house immediately after causing the harm before the arrival of the Police.



The police are on a manhunt for the suspect and inform the general public with information on his whereabouts to report to them.