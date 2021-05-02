Police officers are seizing our bikes without reason - Okada riders cry out

General News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

A motorbike owner, Curtis Noi, has alleged that a local Police Station at Dodowa often seizes bikes from anyone without a charge.



According to him, the police do not enquire about the use of the motorbike. As long as you ride one, it will be seized.



"I'm not an ’okada’ rider but they did not let me talk. Initially, they asked me to bring my license and after checking, they asked me to pay before they release my bike,” Curtis revealed.



He added that the community has seen an uncontrolled rise in robbery for the past few months.



”The armed robbers are killing and stealing bikes from okada riders. Two months ago, we saw an okada rider dead in an uncompleted building without his motorbike. It is putting fear in the people,” he said.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



