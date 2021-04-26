Police officer stabbed and stoned at Gomoa Dominase

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

A Police Constable stationed at the Gomoa Dominase District Command in the Gomoa East District of the Central region is in critical condition after some irate youth attacked him.



Confirming the unfortunate incident to Kasapa FM’s Yaw Boagyan, Police Commander, DSP David Osei Fofie revealed that, the Dominase police had a distress call from Gomoa Amoanda that a motor snatcher was a target of mob attack.



A police team, including the injured Constable, were deployed to the scene to restore calm, but the irate youth transferred their anger to them, pelting them with stones and beer bottles, injuring the police officer in the process.



DSP Osei Fofie said the Constable collapsed and has been rushed to Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic while the suspect has been rescued and sent to the Millennium Divisional Police Command due to the anger of the youth.



The victim is said to have been stabbed in some parts of his body.



The police disclosed that the suspect believed to be in his 30s hired a motorbike from Akotsi to Gomoa Akrama, but upon reaching a section of the road, he sprayed the rider’s eyes with powdered pepper before bolting with the motorcycle.



Meanwhile, some of the Residents in the area also appealed for enough security protection to fight against criminals in the area.