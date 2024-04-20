Police officer saves over 30 school children, teachers from car accident

Regional News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A police officer with the Mankessim FPU Base in the Central Region has received commendations from social media users for saving over 30 school children and teachers on board a school bus from being involved in an accident at Atinga Junction on the Kumasi road on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.



In a post shared by socialite, content creator, and relationship expert, Abena Manokekame, the police officer, General Constable Stephen Kwasi Sintim, was seated in his private vehicle when he saw a long vehicle approaching the school bus.



The officer is said to have quickly got out of his car, stopped the driver of the long vehicle from crashing into the school bus, and also blocked the road.



Aside from saving these pupils from the accident, Constable Stephen Kwasi Sintim is reported to have chased the driver of the long vehicle, who attempted to flee and arrested him.



Some social media users have requested that the IGP promote him.



VKB/BB



Read the full post shared by Abena Manokekame below:



Hello Aunty Abena,



A police officer who has been following your page did something incredible yesterday, and we want it to go viral.



The police officer named No. 63850 General Constable Stephen Kwasi Sintim of Mankessim FPU Base saved over 30 children in a school bus with their teachers and the driver.



The incident happened yesterday, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, around 03:45 pm at Atinga Junction not far from Ahodwo roundabout in the Ashanti Region.



The said police officer was in his private vehicle when he saw a red long vehicle with the number plate GT 8764-23 crashing into a white school bus of TBM ACADEMY with number plate GE 6331-14 because the road was too narrow.



The police officer immediately and professionally stopped the driver in the long vehicle and also blocked the road while he wasn't on duty and not in uniform. In a hurry, he rushed onto the school bus and helped over 30 children get down including their teachers and driver.



Immediately they got down, the school bus nearly somersaulted, and when the bus landed on the ground, the car got damaged.



The long vehicle driver saw the scene and got scared of being jailed so he ran away but the police officer gave him a hot chase and arrested him together with his car and took him including the driver of the school bus to the nearest police station that's Asokwa Divisional headquarters in Kumasi.



IGP needs to see this and reward this police officer General Constable Stephen Kwasi Sintim for his professional and Angelic work done. If not him the children would be unalive with their teachers by now.



God bless the police officer, God bless Ghana Police Service.







Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







