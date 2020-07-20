Regional News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Police officer killed in car crash, wife injured

The accident occurred at Borla Junction

An off duty Police Officer has died in a car crash in the Eastern Region.



The accident occurred at Borla Junction on the Akyem Akroso to Asamankese road.



The Police Officer, David Ahiabu Victor was driving a private car onboard by a woman reported to be his wife. He died at the spot but the woman survived with serious injury.



She was rushed to Asamankese Government Hospital while the body of the deceased Police Officer was deposited at the morgue of the same Hospital.



The cause of the accident has not been established but witnesses say the car veered off the portion of the road under construction, somersaulted and crashed in a nearby farm.



The Police officer was reportedly not wearing a seat belt hence was found dangling on the front gate with a fractured head, while the injured wife was found locked in her seat.

