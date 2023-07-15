Police officer killed in Ablekuma robbery posthumously promoted

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Callistus Amoah, who lost his life in the recent Ablekuma Bullion Van robbery, has been posthumously promoted by the Ghana Police Service from General Lance Corporal to General Corporal.



The announcement was made during the burial service held at the St. George Catholic Church in Tesano, serving as a recognition of his dedication to the service.



The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, while speaking at the funeral expressed his condolences to Amoah's family and extended sympathy to the institution he was associated during his service.



“On behalf of my colleagues and the leadership of the Police, I extend my condolences to Amanda, the parents of my brother and the institutions that when my brother was alive was involved in. Since the incident happened, I have been in an unmeasurable pain which I have not been able to quantify and define until I came here today.



“Callis is a colleague to all of us at the top but to me, he is a brother because the village he comes from is close to a village I have adopted because of the benevolence of an old lady towards me,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



Amanda Amoah, the wife of the late Callistus Amoah, paid tribute to her late husband, highlighting his generosity as a defining characteristic.



General Corporal Callistus Amoah had been fulfilling his official duty in a bullion van at Ablekuma Fan Milk in Accra when he was fatally shot by armed robbers at a fuel station. His untimely demise sent shockwaves through the community, prompting an outpouring of grief and a demand for justice.



