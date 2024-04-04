Police officer involved in fatal shooting incident detained - Official

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 April 2024

The Ghana Police Service has said that it has detained one of its personnel who was allegedly involved in a shooting incident on Thursday, April 4, 2024.



In an official statement, the service said the detention of the officer is in line with investigations.



It added that the shooting incident, which took place at Manso Adubia, led to the death of someone.



“The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has detained a Police Officer for an alleged fatal shooting incident which occurred today 4th April 2024, at Manso Adubia in the Ashanti Region,” the statement said.



It also indicated the moves that the Ghana Police Service has made so far concerning the shooting incident.



The police have also commiserated with the widow and family of the deceased, the statement added.



“The Inspector-General of Police has spoken to the wife and family of the deceased and sent a high-powered Police delegation to commiserate with them while investigation into the incident continues,” it added.



Read the police statement below:



