Police officer arrested for helping thief acquire gun license

The North East Police Command has arrested the Nalerigu Station Officer for facilitating the illegal acquisition of a gun license for a suspected thief on trial at the Nalerigu District Court in the North East Region.



Inspector Felix Gbekle’s case is under investigation but preliminary findings show that he used his office to facilitate the licensing of a pump-action gun which was found in possession of the accused person, while the gun was still in the custody of the police.



The officer has been interdicted (under regulation 105 of the Police Service Regulations, 2012 C.I. 76), while the criminal matter continues.



Inspector Gbekle who was interrogated at the North East Regional Police Command admitted to helping the suspect to procure the license.



According to sources he sent a picture of the gun to a colleague at the Formed Police Unit of the Tesano Divisional Police Command where he worked previously, to facilitate the process.



In August this year, the suspect, Adam Musah was arrested for allegedly stealing.



However, the police later uncovered an unregistered pump action gun in his house.



Mr Musah was arrested and charged with possessing an unlicensed firearm and stealing as he was put before the Nalerigu District Court.



As the trial progressed, Musah miraculously produced a license for his gun. The license was given by the Tesano Divisional Police.



Police prosecutors who became suspicious prayed to court for more time to examine the license which turned out to have been dubiously procured with the help of police officer Gbekle.



DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, the North East Regional Police Commander said the police officer will be prosecuted as he has already been charged with abetment.

