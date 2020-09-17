Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Police officer, accomplice arrested over car theft

A police Lance Corporal has been arrested by the Central Regional Police Command for his role in a robbery incident in Ghana’s capital Accra.



He has been named as L/ Cpl. Bright Akosa, an officer with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) in Accra. One Francis Aidoo has also been named as his accomplice.



The two are being investigated after they attempted to sell off a Nissan Versa Taxi Cab with registration number GW 6818 – 20 at Elmina in the Central Region.



Arrest



According to the CID in the Central Region, the suspects were being traced following intelligence that they had resurfaced in Cape Coast on Friday, September 11, 2020, with an attempt to sell off the vehicle.



An operative was subsequently detailed by the Regional Crime Officer who feigned interest in buying the vehicle worth ¢8,500.00.



The suspects were, however, arrested on Tuesday, September 15, after the said buyer met them at a spot to effect payment at about 7:00 am local time.



Items retrieved



A spot search conducted on the Police officer led to the retrieval of a foreign pistol loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition, a police ID Card, Voter ID Card, GCB Visa card, Bank of Africa Visa card, National Identification ID card –all bearing the name of the Police Officer, and an iPhone 7 Plus.



A number of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs, a lighter, and a black mobile phone was recovered from suspect Aidoo.



The suspects together with all the exhibits were handed over to the Anti Armed Robbery Unit of CID Headquarters, in Accra as investigations continue.

