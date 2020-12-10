General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Police must conduct further investigations into electoral violence – Security analyst

Security analyst Mr Adam Bona

Security analyst Mr Adam Bona has charged the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to conduct further investigations into electoral violence recorded at the just-ended Parliamentary and Presidential elections.



According to Mr Adam Bona who spoke to GBC radio on the Behind the News show on Wednesday, investigating into political crimes like snatching of ballot boxes, shooting of civilians, among others would help the country take a good step in fighting against it and also prevent them from happening going forward.



It has been established that the just-ended 2020 general elections recorded about 60 election-related violence.



At least five persons have been reported dead across the country as a result of electoral violence in the year’s elections.



Meanwhile, President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address to party faithful at his residence after he was pronounced the winner by the EC condemned this violence but failed to call for further investigations by the Police Service into the mater.



However, Mr. Adam Bona speaking to the state broadcaster monitored by MyNewsGH.com categorically stated that it would be very useful if the country launches a critical investigation to ascertain the main causes of the incidence recorded.



On the issue of heavy military deployment in some part of the country for electioneering duties, Mr. Adam Bona condemned it outrightly saying it has paved the way for the police to mimic the military’s approach of applying force in handling minor conflicts and protests by civilians.





