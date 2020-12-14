General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Police motor rider crushed to death in Accra

Sargent Justice Appiah Kubi

A police motor rider with the Nima Division in Accra, Sargent Justice Appiah Kubi has crushed to death around the Hajj Village bypass after being involved in a fatal accident.



According to eyewitnesses who were service men , a military Officer identified as one Sergeant Asiedu from Burma Camp, informed them that his brother who was in charge Hyundai Santefe DV- 5670-20 was involved in an accident with a Ford Ranger with registration number GV 1342 – 14 and he called for a towing truck to tow the vehicle to Dzorwulu.



The said Military officer who had then parked his Toyota pick-up in the inner lane MyNewsGh.com gathered, raised his hand and waved the police rider. In response, the rider turned to watch the officer at the scene, but unfortunately, he crashed into a Toyota Hilux pick-up parked in the inner lane near the accident scene by the said Military officer. The rider managed to veer off after the first impact and crashed again into the open drainage in the outer lane.



He sustained serious injuries and in process of pulling out the police rider from the gutter by the two Policemen, the Military officer drove his vehicle away unnoticed.



The rider was rushed to the 37 military hospital for treatment but the medical Doctor on duty to examine him, pronounced him dead on arrival.



The body the deceased rider was conveyed to the police Hospital mortuary for preservation and awaiting autopsy while efforts are being made to trace the Military Officer involved to assist Police with the investigations.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.