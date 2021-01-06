General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Police, military clash over phone

Personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Ghana Police Service and personnel of the Military on the Operation Motherland at Juapong and on the Adomi bridge have clashed.



The two clashed after personnel of the Military detachment on the Operation Motherland at Juapong and on the Adomi bridge who have continuously disrespected the police.



MyNewsGh.com gathered that one Amin Kailebie hit a phone from a CTU personnel’s hand, and in the process caused damage to it.



Personnel of Ghana Police Service mobilized forces to pass through Adomi bridge to show their anger but for the timely intervention of the Juapong District Officer, the situation would have been different judging from the rage and anger of the personnel.



Reports indicate that this was not the first time the Military personnel had been insubordinate to Police personnel as one Staff Sergeant Ahiave collected serial numbers of side arms of the CTU personnel and on two occasions the said Staff Sergeant took ID cards of the CTU personnels and wanted to take pictures of the ID’s a situation the CTU personnels vehemently opposed, and restrained him from doing so.



The issue is said to have been resolved after DSP Mr Ben Samani, DSP Mr Sackitey the Officer In Charge of the Police Detachment at Western Togoland Duties at Juapong, Lieutenant Yakubu 66 Artillery Regiment Commander at Juapong and Lieutenant, Mensah, Inspr Ackah and Warrant Officer Dorgbefu convened a meeting at the Juapong District Commander’s office to resolve the matter amicably.



The resolution went on successfully without any hitches or incident. Both commanders agreed to compel their subordinates to act professionally and within the limits of the law, and preserve the peace.

