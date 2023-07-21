Police launches manhunt for persons behind the attack on Bawku-bound bus that killed one

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has said that it is on a manhunt for some unknown faces behind an attack on a Bawku-bound bus on Friday, July 21, 2023.



The attack, which happened at dawn, according to a statement by the police, is believed to be linked to the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict within the enclave.



In the statement shared via Twitter, the Service explained that it has started investigations into the matter.



“The Police is on a manhunt for a group of people who shot into a Kumasi-Bawku bound bus at the outskirt of Walewale this dawn killing one person and injuring seven others.



“An intelligence operation is currently ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested,” it added.



Bawuku-bound bus shot at, killing one and injuring several others:



The statement also stated that an unidentified person had been killed after some persons believed to be linked to the ongoing chieftaincy conflict at Bawku shot at their bus.



The bus, according to a statement by the Ghana Police Service, was a Bawku-bound vehicle from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The incident, the statement added, happened on the outskirts of the North East Region.



The early hours of Friday, July 21, 2023, incident is also said to have left several persons injured.



“The attack is believed to be in connection with the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict within the enclave,” the statement stated.



See the tweet below:





POLICE ON MANHUNT FOR A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO ATTACKED A BUS IN THE NORTH-EAST REGION



The Police is on a manhunt for a group of people who shot into a Kumasi-Bawku bound bus at the outskirt of Walewale this dawn killing one person and injuring seven others. — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 21, 2023