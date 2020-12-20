Regional News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Police kill armed robber on Buipe-Tamale road

The armed robber was shot in between Sawaba and Mpaha junction

A Police escort team has shot to death an armed robber in between Sawaba and Mpaha junction on the Buipe-Tamale road in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah region.



According to the Savannah Regional Police Commander DCOP Enoch Bediako, a bus with registration number GS 5578-17 was transporting passengers from Goaso to Bawku and on reaching a section of the road in between Sawaba and Mpaha junction on the Buipe-Tamale highway, about ten men of Fulani extraction armed with locally manufactured shotguns emerged from the bush.



The armed men ordered the passengers to alight and started robbing them of their unspecified sum of monies and mobile phones.



He says shortly, the Buipe police highway escort team in one of the vehicles escorting a convoy arrived at the scene and engaged the robbers in a shoot out, in the process one of the robbers aged about 30 was shot down by the police with his gun beside him, but the others fled through the bush.



He was rushed to Buipe polyclinic and was pronounced dead on arrival.



The body has been deposited at the Tamale teaching hospital mortuary for preservation.



Meanwhile, one locally manufactured gun and one live AAA cartridge retrieve from the dead suspected robber has been retained.





