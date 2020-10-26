General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Police is to blame for Odododiodio clash - Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio constituency Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has said the James Town Police should be blamed for the confrontation that occurred between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party during a health walk on Sunday, October 25.



He said the Police was incompetent in handling the situation.



“I was personally beaten very well and soundly by them and nothing has been done. Nobody has been arrested and no one has even been called to assist with investigations."



“So if all these will end, the police must be seen to be acting. The police in my constituency are impotent and are incapable of handling the situation because the boys always claim that there is somebody at the top who will also defend them and also ask the police to release them,” he told Accra-based Citi.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Odododiodio Constituency, Edward Patrick Nii Lante Bannerman, has condemned alleged attacks on his party’s supporters over the weekend by members of the main opposition NDC.



Addressing journalists on Monday, October 26, Mr Bannerman explained that the attacks started at an NPP base known as Blue Gate, which is located on the High Street, Accra.



“During the NDC’s organized walk, some of their supporters besieged the Blue Gate base without any provocation whatsoever."



“They started this act of vandalism by first pelting the base with stones and bottles and also at our members who were there.



“They went further to vandalize the entire place and in the act, destroyed a 75 and 40-inch television sets mounted on the walls, smashed electric bulbs, destroyed ceiling fans and threw a refrigerator from the top floor of the one-storey building."





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.